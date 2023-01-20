News you can trust since 1772
Bloody Sunday March Committee announce diverse programme ahead of 51st anniversary demonstration

The Bloody Sunday March Committee has lined up a diverse programme of events ahead of the 51st anniversary of the massacre of 14 unarmed anti-internment protestors on January 30, 1972.

By Kevin Mullan
5 minutes ago - 4 min read
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 1:16pm

The programme will culminate with the annual Bloody Sunday march on January 29 with the committee stating that the demonstration must continue: “We owe it to the victims, and to victims of imperialism everywhere, not to flinch or falter now.”

The BSMC said a key focus of the programme was to shine a spotlight on the role the British Army’s rear echelon and Britain’s military and political command played on Bloody Sunday.

“We march for all those everywhere who have lost family and friends and had their children’s hopes of happiness shattered by the armoured cars and tanks and guns of imperial armies.

The poster for the Bloody Sunday March Committee's March for Justice.
“It would be putting it a bit strong to say that the truth will set us free. But without the truth about Bloody Sunday we will never be free of the terrible legacy the massacre left for Derry and the world,” the committee said.

Monday, January 23, 2023 – Wednesday, February 1, 2023

7pm: ‘Injustice’ Exhibition by Square Bear, Derry.

Stephen Gargan interpreted Thomas Kinsella’s “A Butcher’s Dozen”

A focus on Bloody Sunday, representing the environment of Rossville Street, and the events of that day reimagined through paint and contemporary imagery. Exhibition will be open throughout the week.

Venue: Eden Place Arts Centre, Pilot’s Row, Rossville Street.

Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Butcher’s Dozen: A Lesson for the Octave of Widgery

An image from the Exhibition: 'Injustice' by Square Bear, Derry
Last year BSMC member Stephen Gargan arranged and edited several Derry voices to record a new version of Thomas Kinsella’s poem the Butcher’s Dozen. Stephen has since sadly passed away. Justice was central to his being, his work lives on.

In his memory and the memory of those who were murdered on Bloody Sunday the BSMC relaunches this striking work.

Venue: BSMC media.

7pm: ‘The Victims’ Stories’. Film screening and Q&A

Speakers Include: Susan McKerr: Grand-daughter of John McKerr, who was murdered by the Parachute Regiment in Ballymurphy.

Raymond McCord: Father of Raymond McCord Jnr who was murdered by loyalists.

Cathy McIllvenny: sister of Lorraine McCausland who was raped and murdered at a loyalist club.

Kate Nash: Bloody Sunday relative, sister of William Nash and daughter of Alexander Nash (BSMC)

Venue: Nerve Centre, Magazine Street, Derry.

Wednesday, January 25, 2023

7pm: Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) – Derry Branch. ‘Not Just Your Picture’. Film screening and Q&A.

Directed by Dror Dayan & Anne Paq it tells the story of two young German-Palestinian siblings, Ramsis and Layla Kilani, who had their life shattered one early morning during the summer of 2014 when their father, Ibrahim, together with his second wife and their five young children, were killed by an Israeli air strike during the attacks on Gaza.

Venue: Nerve Centre, Magazine Street, Derry.

Thursday, January 26, 2023

7.30pm: ‘Justice begins in Creggan!’ Talk.

If governments across the world are incapable of delivering justice for the past, present or future, then surely, if there is to be hope it must rise from the ground?

This talk is a reflection on where we are, an exploration of the quiet evolution in our midst, and possibly a call to action. Delivered by Zero Waste North West featuring key initiatives already underway as local citizens rise to the challenge.

Venue: OLT Healthy Living Centre, Central Drive, Creggan.

Friday, January 27, 2023

1pm: ‘VERDICT’ Mural launch.

BSMC will unveil a new mural by local artist Ray Bonner. The mural will give an interpretation of the victims’ verdict on former head of the British Army and paratrooper, General Mike Jackson.

Venue: Lisfannon Park, Bogside, Derry

7pm: ‘North Circular’. Film screening.

This is a documentary musical that travels the length of Dublin’s North Circular Road, from the Phoenix Park to Dublin Port, exploring the history, music and streetscapes of a street that links some of the country’s most beloved and infamous places.

The film also includes musical performances from artists local to the North Circular, including Lisa O’Neill, John Francis Flynn, Séan Ó Túama,

Eoghan O’Ceannabháin, Ian Lynch and Gemma Dunleavy.

Venue: Nerve Centre, Magazine Street, Derry.

Saturday, January 28, 2023

12pm - 5pm: Derry Radical Bookfair

In its 7th year the bookfair goes from strength to strength. With added book launches on ‘Punk and Anarchism,’ as well as on James Connolly, both created by local authors, this year’s Bookfair will not only host a range of talks in ‘Speakers’ Corner’ but also a ‘Pop up Gaeltacht’ along with hot vegan and vegetarian food stalls.

Venue: Sports Hall, Pilot’s Row, Rossville Street, Derry.

12pm: ‘An injustice to one is an injustice to all.’ Panel discussion.

Speakers Include: Liam Wray, BSMC.

Breige Voyle, Ballymurphy relative.

Peadar O’Cearnaigh, Journalist with the Canary, who has shone a light on the Craigavon 2 miscarriage of justice.

Chair, Sheila Coleman, Hillsborough Justice Campaign

Venue: Pilots Row, Rossville Street, Derry.

12pm-3pm: DIY – Make your own placard!

It is often said that Derry people will walk nowhere but will march for anything! Come along and create your own placard, get your message out at the Bloody Sunday March for Justice!

Venue: Sports Hall, Pilot’s Row, Rossville Street, Derry.

3pm: ‘Down with the Crown’. Panel discussion.

Speakers Include: Stafford Scott, The Monitoring Group, London.

Sheila Coleman, Hillsborough Justice Campaign.

Eamonn McCann, BSMC

Dr. Deaglán O’Donghaile, Local author and academic.

Chair, Catherine McGinty, local award-winning journalist.

Venue, Pilot’s Row, Rossville Street, Derry.

Sunday, January 29, 2023

2.30pm: ‘An injustice to one is an Injustice to all’.

Speakers at this year’s 51st anniversary rally will be Eileen Flynn, traveller, activist, and justice campaigner, currently a Senator in Seanad Éireann.

Catherine Glover, Aunt of John Paul Wootton, one of the Craigavon 2.

Chair, Kate Nash, Bloody Sunday relative, sister of William Nash and daughter of Alexander Nash (BSMC).

Assemble: Creggan Shops, Central Drive, Derry.

Rally, Free Derry Wall, Bogside.

