Boris Johnson pulls out of press conference because of pro-E.U. protesters - leaves lecetern empty as Luxembourg P.M. Xavier Bettel proceeds without him

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, refused to take part in a joint press conference with the prime minister of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, on Monday afternoon.

A press conference was due to take place at 3:00pm (G.M.T.) but Mr. Johnson refused to take part because the lectern at which he was to speak was only a few feet away from where anti no deal protesters had gathered.

Luxembourg Prime Minister, Xavier Bettel, with whom Mr. Johnson had just enjoyed lunch with, proceeded with the press conference.

"We need more than just words," said Mr. Bettel.

"I have never minced my words - we will not grant another extension for the sake of granting another extension.

"You cannot hold the future hostage for party political gains," he added.

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, refused to take part in a joint press conference with the prime minister of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, on Monday afternoon.

People who watched the press conference live conveyed their reactions via social media.

"If the rest of the EU are as contemptuous of Boris Johnson as the Luxembourg PM clearly is...... there's not going to be any deal," Tweeted BBC Assistant Political Norman Smyth.

Mr. Johnson, who referred to Britain as the "Incredible Hulk" on Sunday was critisicised for not taking part in the press conference by Labour M.P. David Lammy.

"Boris Johnson is not the Incredible Hulk, he's the Incredible Sulk," Tweeted Mr. Lammy.