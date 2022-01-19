Boris Johnson says 'double-jobbing' amendment will be withdrawn
An amendment to allow MPs double-job as MLAs for a limited period is to be withdrawn, the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed.
The move follows fierce criticism of the amendment to the NI (Ministers, Elections and Petitions of Concern) Bill tabled by Jonathan Caine last week that would allow MPs to hold dual mandates as MLAs up until the next General Election in 2024.
The chair of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee and Conservative MP Simon Hoare asked Mr. Johnson not to allow the amendment to go ahead.
"The vast majority of people and indeed politicians across Northern Ireland believe that whatever the question double-jobbing is not the answer.
"Could I urge my right honourable friend to listen to the majority and ask him not to move the government amendment in the other place [the British House of Lords] later today?" he asked.
Mr. Johnson replied: "I am advised and I think the amendment in question is going to be withdrawn."