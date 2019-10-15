Boyle condemns those behind Beechwood hoax alert

SDLP Councillor for the Moor, John Boyle has condemned those behind an overnight incident in the Beechwood Avenue area of the city, resulting in a number of homes being evacuated.

Several homes in the area were evacuated for a time last night before residents were allowed back into their homes following the discovery of a suspicious object which police have now confirmed was an elaborate hoax.

Colr. Boyle commented: “It is absolutely disgraceful that a number of residents, mostly elderly were evacuated from their homes last night.

“I have been in the area all night and residents were not able to return to their homes until the early hours of the morning.

“Clearly those behind this disruption have a blatant disregard for the community.”

Colr. Boyle added: “There is no justification whatsoever for this type of behaviour. I would appeal to anyone with any information to call the PSNI or Crimestoppers.”

The PSNI confirmed this morning: “The security alert at Beechwood Avenue, Derry/Londonderry has ended. A suspicious object located in the area last night , declared an elaborate hoax, has been taken away for further examination.

“A 41 year old man was arrested in relation to the incident and remains in custody.”