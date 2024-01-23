Bus and trains will not operate on St. Brigid’s Day due to strike action

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Unite, GMB, and SIPTU trade unions have confirmed their members will again be taking industrial action, with no bus or train services operating on Thursday February 1.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Last week’s strike action in Northern Ireland represented an historic mobilisation of workers demanding Chris Heaton-Harris [Secretary of State] release funds to provide a pay increase for public service workers.

“In the absence of any movement on pay, public transport workers have been left with no alternative but to escalate their strike action with further strikes. They can be assured of the continued support of Unite in that fight.”

GMB, regional organiser Peter Macklin said: “Chris Heaton-Harris’ behaviour to date to workers, our public services and indeed the public has been nothing short of disgraceful. His attempts to weaponise the funding of public services and pay have backfired leaving him increasingly isolated.

“He is solely responsible for the current wave of strike action – he must release the funds which he is withholding from workers and public services.”

SIPTU regional organiser Niall McNally said: “Public transport workers demand the release of the funds needed for a cost of living pay increase.

“Workplace reps have unanimously agreed an escalated schedule of industrial action including four further days of strikes in February. The three unions are also seeking to coordinate our action with that of the wider trade union movement to keep the maximum pressure on Chris Heaton-Harris so that we can win for workers and our public services.”

A Translink spokesperson said: “We remain fully committed to entering constructive pay negotiations. However, this can only be done once the Northern Ireland budget issue has been resolved at an NI Executive level.

“We also continue to engage with all key stakeholders for a long term funding agreement for public transport to ensure we can provide attractive, sustainable travel options that drive modal shift for a better connected future for all.

“We have urged our colleagues to reconsider this industrial action that will unfortunately further disrupt bus and rail services that so many of our passengers rely on and exacerbate the financial pressures on Translink.

“Passenger information will be available through the media, on the website www.translink.co.uk/industrialaction, through social media, in stations, and on buses and trains. The contact centre will also remain open 028 9066 6630.”

Further strike action is proposed for February 15, 27 and 28.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said: “Workers cannot wait for the DUP to get their act together or for Stormont to return and save the day. Trade union members at Translink are leading the way by escalating their action and calling for the Secretary of State to release the money for pay.

“Last week’s public sector strike was an immense demonstration of the power workers hold. Combined with treacherous weather, it showed the critical role workers play and proved that they will not be taken advantage of or browbeaten into submission.

