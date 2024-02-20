Business groups hail Dublin’s €600m (£514m) for A5 saying it will save lives and drive investment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Anna Doherty said the funding will ultimately save lives.

"“First and foremost, this is to ensure motorist and passenger safety and prevent further tragedy and death.

“The dualling of the A5 will also greatly increase connectivity between the North West and Dublin, helping to drive inward investment and ensure regional balance. This increased investment from the Irish Government is good news, and we hope that work on the project will begin shortly,” she stated.

Chamber Chief Executive Anna Doherty

Kim Swan, Managing Director of Aircoach, said: “The thousands of people who use the A5 daily, including companies like Aircoach, and our passengers, deserve and rely on a safe, efficient, and modern road network.

"As one of the few transport operators on this island linking thousands of passengers with our airports and cities each year, we know this scheme is urgently needed.

"This critical infrastructure project is now essential in ensuring improved road safety and connectivity for people across the North West, in attracting inward investment and increases in tourism for the region, and in encouraging people to leave their cars at home and helping us meet our net zero commitments.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Minister Eamon Ryan confirmed it was renewing finance for the road on Tuesday.