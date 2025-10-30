But the Monster Came... Poignant public artwork remembers children of Gaza during Derry Halloween

But the Monster Came - a poignant art installation remembering children killed in Gaza has opened at the New Life Garden in Nailors Row, as part of Awakening the Walled City.

Féile Derry and Eden Place Arts Centre have created the installation.

A spokesperson said: “Since October 2023, an average of 28 children have been killed every day - the equivalent of an entire classroom of children lost daily in Gaza.”

The art installation includes 28 empty school chairs, each one representing those young lives.

But the Monster Came – space to express solidarity with the children of Gaza in The New Life Garden, Nailors Row. Photo: George Sweeney

"The artwork also features statements from Palestinian children about their experiences of life under military occupation and daily bombardment, voiced by pupils from Holy Child Primary School in Creggan.

“Inspired by the ancient Celtic tradition of Samhain, it stands as a quiet remembrance of the thousands of children who have died over the last 24 months in Gaza and the occupied West Bank,” the organisers posted.