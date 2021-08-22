Call for more driving test slots locally
Sinn Féin Councillor Emma McGinley has called for more driving tests slots to tackle the ‘huge backlog’ in waiting lists for tests.
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 9:53 am
Colr. McGinley said: “There is growing frustration among people who are struggling to get a driving test booking since the services resumed.
“Driving instructors and learners feel they are being left in the dark over when driving test appointments will be available.
“While some steps have been taken to make more tests available, it’s clear that more needs to be done to tackle the backlog and increase driving test slots to get people on the road.”