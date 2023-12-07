Campbell claims conversion therapy ban could prevent Christians discussing sexual matters in church setting

Gregory Campbell has claimed a ban on conversion therapy could restrict or prevent Christians discussing sexual matters in a church or faith setting.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The DUP MP made the claim as the controversial practice was discussed in the British House of Commons on Wednesday.

Campaigners have been calling for a ban on therapies that purportedly seek to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During a debate in Westminster Hall this week Labour MP Florence Eshalomi, supporting a ban, said: “We have to be clear that there are a number of people in the Christian faith who are proud of their sexuality, proud to be LGBT.

DUP MP Gregory Campbell

"It is important that religious leaders can offer support and counselling, because for many people in our communities, the church is the first support group. They trust the church more than politicians.”

To this the East Derry MP said: “On the church and faith settings, does the hon. Member agree that any proposed ban will impinge on many people in a faith setting?

"They may wish, as mature adults, to go to a meeting—a formal or informal discussion setting—to talk about sexual matters, but they might feel that a ban would restrict that, or prevent them from doing that. That is because of the very radical agenda being pursued by some, not all, of the activists.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms. Eshalomi said: “We need the Government to be clear, so that church leaders do not feel that they will be targeted on this. We should be happy and proud when it comes to GAY: God adores you. God adores all of us. That is the Bible that I was taught.”

She said conversion therapy had done ‘untold harm to many LGBT people’, pointing out that a study in the US found that those who had undergone conversion therapy were twice as likely to have suicidal thoughts.

"We need to look at how we can help people. That is not a rare occurrence; according to the 2017 national LGBT survey in the UK, one in 50 people who had undergone conversion therapy made suicide attempts.