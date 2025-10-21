Caoimhe Archibald defends department performance on energy targets during Derry visit

Caoimhe Archibald has defended her department’s record on tackling climate change after an Audit Office report concluded the North’s Energy Strategy is lagging considerably, despite expenditure totalling around £107 million since 2020.

The report prompted criticism from SDLP economy spokesperson Sinéad McLaughlin who described it as ‘deeply concerning’.

"This Audit Office report is an indictment of successive Ministers and the Department for the Economy’s failure to lead on one of the most urgent challenges of our time.

"Despite more than £100 million of public money spent, the Department has failed to deliver meaningful progress on energy savings or renewable generation targets. That is unacceptable, for the public purse, for our climate obligations and for the future of our economy.

"The report exposes a pattern we’ve seen across the Department: big promises, glossy strategies and press releases - but very little delivery. Northern Ireland was supposed to be on course for 80 per cent renewable electricity by 2030. We are barely halfway there.

"Ministers and the department have known for years that planning delays, grid capacity and a lack of investment in skills and infrastructure are holding us back but have failed to act,” said Ms. McLaughlin.

Dorinnia Carville’s report considered the North’s Energy Strategy, and the Department’s implementation of it.

Published in December 2021 the strategy set out ‘a long-term vision of net zero carbon emissions and affordable energy for the North’.

It included three key targets for completion by 2030. But the report notes that the latest data published by the Department reveals significant shortfalls in relation to two of these:

Against a target to save a total of 8,000 GWh of energy savings by 2030, only 90 GWh of savings were reported in March 2025 (representing 1 per cent of the target).

Against a target to meet at least 80 per cent of electricity consumption from renewable sources, the amount reported in March was 45 per cent (a 35 per cent shortfall).

The Department has spent approximately £107 million on the Energy Strategy and related initiatives since 2020 (including £85 million on capital projects), the report noted.

Commenting on the findings, Ms. Carville said: “The Energy Strategy has a pivotal role in ensuring NI meets its ambitions and obligations in relation to net zero, energy efficiency and tackling climate change.

"Successful implementation requires good governance and effective oversight, and this report highlights concerning shortcomings in these areas. It has been difficult to assess whether the significant expenditure incurred to date represents value for money, and there is a risk that key targets will not be met.

“We welcome more recent changes to the Department’s reporting arrangements, which will help provide greater clarity. The Department committed to carrying out a strategic update review of the Energy Strategy in 2025.

"It is vital that this review is carried out and I would urge the Department to action this report’s recommendations to improve implementation of NI’s Energy Strategy over the next five years.”

The Economy Minister was asked about the report during a visit to Derry on Tuesday.

"Decarbonisation is one of my key priorities of my economic vision so delivering on the Energy Strategy for me is absolutely critical. We are taking on board the recommendations from the Audit Office report and we will be implementing,” said Dr. Archibald.

She said her Department had already commenced work on one of the NIAO recommendations, namely the mid-strategic update review.

This, she said, will be published before the end of the year.

"For me, delivering on the Energy Strategy is really crucial in terms of what we are trying to achieve.

“We have statutory targets to meet and we are making good progress but we will be reviewing all of that and we will be publishing that report before the end of the year,” she said.

Dr. Archibald said the £107m in capital expenditure mentioned is already bearing fruit in energy savings.

“In terms of the £100m that has been cited in the report, £20m of that is staffing costs over the past five years and £85m is going towards schemes that support decarbonisation and energy efficiency; £73m of that has been 'invest-to-save' programmes through the public sector so that money is actually saving the public sector money.

"£8m or £9m a year of savings is being generated because of that investment and it shows actual public sector leadership in terms of carbonisation.

"So I actually think that the money that has been spent to date has been well spent and is generating good outcomes,” she declared.

But responding to the report on Tuesday, Ms. McLaughlin said much more progress needs to be made.

"The SDLP Opposition has consistently warned that the approach to energy policy is adrift - with no clear roadmap, no delivery mechanisms and no accountability.

"This failure is now jeopardising our transition to a low-carbon economy and the opportunities that should come with it - new jobs, lower bills, and greater energy security,” she stated.

Ms. Carville’s report identified a number of issues in relation to the Department’s annual Energy Strategy Action Plans.

These issues include:

• A lack of clarity over how planned actions aligned with the Strategy’s key targets.

• A lack of precise detail on when some actions would be completed, the actual work planned, or specific, measurable outcomes.

• A lack of interim targets or milestones in the Energy Strategy to help determine the pace of progress towards meeting key targets.

The report also notes that the monitoring of some targets by the group tasked with oversight (the Energy Strategy Oversight Group) only took place for the first time in September 2024, almost three years after the Strategy was published.