Centenary of Limavady-born Prime Minister of New Zealand William Massey marked at Stormont

The centenary of William Massey was marked at Stormont this week by the former Prime Minister of New Zealand’s fellow Limavady man Alan Robinson.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr. Massey, who served as Prime Minister of his adopted home from May 1912 until his death on May 10, 1925, left Limavady aged 14, in 1870.

DUP MLA Alan Robinson described him as a momentous figure during Members’ Statements at Stormont.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One hundred years ago today, on May 12, 1925, the then Prime Minister of Northern Ireland, Sir James Craig, rose in this House to pay tribute to the late Prime Minister of New Zealand, William Ferguson Massey. Craig described Massey as ‘the greatest living Ulsterman of his day’, which is a reflection of the deep pride that Ulster took in one of its most distinguished sons.

William Ferguson Massey (1856-1925).

"William F Massey was born in Limavady in 1856. An Ulsterman by birth, at the age of 14, he emigrated to New Zealand, where he became a farmer, earning the affectionate moniker ‘Farmer Bill’. However, Massey's impact extended far beyond the fields; through sheer determination, skill and an unwavering sense of duty, he rose to become one of New Zealand's most significant political leaders.

"New Zealand parliamentary debates recall Massey as an organised, articulate and well-read statesman.” Mr. Robinson told MLAs.

He was, said the DUP MLA, sometimes verbose, and ‘deeply influenced by biblical references’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He took an Opposition that had all but ceased to exist and, through force of personality and astute leadership, transformed it into a well-organised political force.

Plaque to William Ferguson Massey. INLV4612-222KDR

"Massey went on to serve as Prime Minister from 1912 until his death in 1925, making him New Zealand's longest-serving leader. Massey's obituary in 'The Times' declared that, all through his career, though a New Zealander of New Zealanders, he would never allow it to be forgotten that he was an Ulsterman. His legacy therefore is one not just of political transformation but of deep connection to his roots in Ulster.”

Mr. Robinson referred to how a two-metre-tall bronze statue surrounded by plants of New Zealand origin now honours Massey outside the council building in Connell Street in the town.

“Here at Stormont, the avenue that leads up to these very Parliament Buildings bears his name; a lasting tribute to his legacy. In May 1925, New Zealand's 'The Free Lance' newspaper published a moving tribute to Massey, which includes the following lines:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“‘O Limavady! Grief is here: O Little town where he was born: Across the space of sea our saddened hearts With you in silence mourn. Today we laid him down to sleep In wisdom chose the crest that he Who guided still may guard the sacred spot Command both land and sea. True to his God, loyal to his King. Faithful to all and foe to none: We sorrow for a friend, but little town You loved him as a boy, a son’.”

William Ferguson Massey pictured during his 1916 visit to Limavady

“As we mark the centenary of his death, let us remember William Ferguson Massey not only as a great leader of New Zealand but as a son of Ulster who carried the values of this land across the sea. His legacy continues to inspire, reminding us of the profound contributions that individuals from this small but proud part of the world can make on the global stage,” said the proud DUP MLA.