Charles Ward calls for bridge over Swilly to alleviate chronic traffic congestion
The 100% Redress Party deputy said the largest town in Donegal was regularly being ‘choked’ by gridlock traffic and called for a bridge to be constructed over the River Swilly between Bonagee and Ballyraine to alleviate the pressure.
"Why not build a bridge over the Swilly to relieve Letterkenny and stop it choking? That is what is going on. The A5 is the corridor to the north west. Let us help the A5 project and Letterkenny. Let us build a bridge over the Swilly,” he declared.
Deputy Ward told TDs how commuters and the emergency services often struggle to get into Letterkenny via the N56.
“When going into Letterkenny by the Polestar roundabout, the emergency services cannot even enter because they get stuck. What used to be a five-minute journey now takes 45 minutes,” he declared.
