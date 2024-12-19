Charles Ward uses Maiden Speech to call for ‘true redress scheme’ for Donegal folk affected by blocks crisis
Charlies Ward said: “The people of County Donegal sent me here with a mandate to fight for 100% redress. We demand action. We need to hold those responsible to account. I will not rest until this is achieved. The time for half-measures is over.
“The Government must deliver a true redress scheme - not a grant but a scheme that is led by science. There are 10,000 families in County Donegal that are currently affected by this.”
Speaking as the 34th Dáil met for the first time on December 18, Deputy Ward spoke of his own experiences as an affected homeowner.
"My children sleep in damp, mouldy rooms every single day, as do tens of thousands of others in Donegal. We have an opportunity in the next term to make this scheme happen. We need 100% redress and a scheme led by science.
"The current scheme is the most expensive way we can build. We are splitting semi-detached homes. We are putting people onto the streets. They have nowhere to go. Some 10,000 people are affected.
“We also need childcare facilities and leisure centres. A load of work needs to be done in Donegal. We are being abandoned. Donegal needs help.
"We need as much help as we can get. We have been fighting for years. This is the first time an affected homeowner, elected by the people of Donegal, has come to the floor of the Dáil,” he declared.
