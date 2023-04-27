Chris Heaton-Harris Budget 2023-24 ‘devastating’ and will ‘gut public services’ say Derry politicians

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood has said the budget statement published by the Secretary of State on Thursday will ‘gut public services and devastate public sector workers’.

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy said it will have a devastating impact on workers, families and the economy.

The Budget announced by Mr. Heaton-Harris will mean a year-on-year decrease in resource funding for day-to-day departmental running costs and operations from £14.3bn to £14.2bn. This is in spite of inflation levels not witnessed in decades.

Mr. Eastwood repeated his call for the urgent restoration of the Executive to address the very serious challenges facing people across the North.

“The budget published by the Secretary of State today will damage public services and devastate the people who rely on them. Flat cash budget lines will lead to flatlining services and further pay injustice for the public sector workers who have been left to deal with the consequences of a political boycott of government.

“Under the terms of this budget there is no space to transform public services. The settlement will mean no fair pay deal for people giving their all to keep this society going. It is rooted in unfairness and it will only deliver inequality.

“A Tory government in Westminster should not be shaping the future of our public services,” said Mr. Eastwood, who said local political leaders should be making decisions about the public finances at Stormont.

“The SDLP has made proposals to the other parties and the Secretary of State today which would limit the impact of cuts on public services and set new rules for responsible government. Others should back us,” said the Foyle MP.

Mr. Delargy said: “The budget imposed today by the Tories will have a devastating impact on our public services, our economy and on workers and families.

“Spending on the economy and education has been cut. Funding for health flatlined. That is before inflation, pay for workers, and growing demands on public services are factored in.

"This budget will reduce public services, undermine prosperity, and stifle the development of our children. It will cause long-term and irreparable damage to our society and economy.

“It is quite clear that ordinary people are the collateral damage in a political conflict between the British government and the DUP.

“This unadulterated Tory budget is the direct consequence of the absence of the Executive,” said Mr. Delargy.

The Sinn Féin MLA called for the DUP to urgently end its boycott of the Assembly.

“The absence of an Executive also means that the Protocol’s huge economic potential goes unrealised. Local and global companies stand ready to take advantage of our unique access to both EU and British markets. But they will be reluctant to invest without political stability and without Ministers in post.

“There is an urgent onus on the two governments, the parties and not least the DUP to get the Assembly and Executive up and moving.”

