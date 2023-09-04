Chris Heaton-Harris pays tribute to outgoing PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne
Speaking in the British House of Commons on Monday, the Secretary of State, responded to news that the Chief Constable had tendered his resignation.
“I would thank Simon Byrne for his years of public service. He will know that the appointment of a new Chief Constable is a matter for the Northern Ireland Policing board and I will continue to liaise with the senior management team of the PSNI while the process of appointing a successor gets under way.
"The PSNI continues to have my and the government’s full support in responding to the data breach and our focus on providing appropriate and proportionate data and expertise,” the Secretary of State told MPs.
He was speaking as he responded to an urgent question tabled by DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson, who asked the Secretary of State if he would make a statement on the breach of security and data protection at the PSNI.