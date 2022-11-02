That’s according to his Northern Ireland Office (NIO) colleague Steve Baker who told MPs certainty around a poll would be forthcoming in the short term.

"In line with his legal obligation….the Secretary of State will soon confirm the date of the next Northern Ireland Assembly election as required by law.

“Following that election and regardless of the result the Northern Ireland parties really do need to come together to restore the devolved institutions and lead the people of Northern Ireland through the challenging times ahead.

Chris Heaton-Harris. Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

"I think we all appreciate the significance of that to people in Northern Ireland,” said Mr. Baker during a Westminster Hall debate on Wednesday.