Chris Heaton-Harris to set Stormont poll date ‘soon’ says Steve Baker
The Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris will set a date for the next Stormont Assembly ‘soon’.
That’s according to his Northern Ireland Office (NIO) colleague Steve Baker who told MPs certainty around a poll would be forthcoming in the short term.
"In line with his legal obligation….the Secretary of State will soon confirm the date of the next Northern Ireland Assembly election as required by law.
“Following that election and regardless of the result the Northern Ireland parties really do need to come together to restore the devolved institutions and lead the people of Northern Ireland through the challenging times ahead.
Most Popular
"I think we all appreciate the significance of that to people in Northern Ireland,” said Mr. Baker during a Westminster Hall debate on Wednesday.
Mr. Heaton-Harris is currently in Belfast where he is meeting with the Irish Minister of Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney to discuss the current impasse at Stormont.