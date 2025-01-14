Christopher Jackson describes 10 HMO approvals in December as ‘alarming’
At this month’s Planning Committee meeting members received a report on decisions made during December under the council’s scheme of delegation, whereby certain application types can be approved by Officers without being brought to the Committee for decision.
A total of ten HMO applications were approved at Creggan Road, Glenview Street, Argyle Terrace, Hawthorn Terrace, Simpson's Brae, and Strand Road, as well as two applications apiece at both Nassau Street and Rosemount Avenue.
Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson noted that, in addition to the high number of applications, many were in areas where Committee members have 'highlighted constraints and pressures'.
Councillor Jackson said: “I wanted to ask why there were so many during December, the month that we got our Local Development Plan (LDP) draft Plan Strategy approved by DfI, [because] it's alarming to see so many HMO applications in one particular geographical area.
“I just want assurance from officers that we're not prejudicing our Local Policies Plan by exceeding a threshold in any particular area of HMOs.”
A Planning Officer said the council’s Development Management Team had struggled to put through applications in late 2024 due to 'wider resource initiatives', and recent resourcing solutions have meant that applications that were previously delayed could now be concluded.
They added: “I accept that that has resulted in a number of HMO applications, but those are applications in the system that officers have now been able to progress through in addition to a wide range of other applications.”
