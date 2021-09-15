The SDLP leader made the claim while calling on the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to fast-track Stormont sustainability legislation at Westminster this afternoon.

"Health waiting lists are through the roof in Northern Ireland. Hard-pressed families are being hit by decisions from this government. But the DUP has been hit by a bad opinion poll so they are threatening to bring down the very institutions of the Good Friday Agreement.

"Will this Prime Minister commit today to fast-tracking the legislation going through this house, agreed at New Decade, New Approach (NDNA), to stop the institutions coming down if one political party has a petulant strop?" he asked.

Colum Eastwood addressing Boris Johnson at Westminster today.