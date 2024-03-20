Colum Eastwood describes Leo Varadkar as ‘relentless ally to the people here as Taoiseach’
Colum Eastwood has described Leo Varadkar as a ‘relentless ally to people here as Taoiseach’ after he announced he was stepping down from the role and as Fine Gael leader.
“During the Brexit negotiations and in efforts to restore devolution in the North, LeoVaradkar has been a relentless ally to people here as Taoiseach, investing time, energy and personal political capital,” said the SDLP leader and Foyle MP.
He wished Mr. Varadkar and his partner Matt all the best for the future and what comes next.