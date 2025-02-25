Colum Eastwood meets Ukrainian opposition MPs in Vienna and is told they don’t want election while defence against Russia continues

Colum Eastwood has met Ukrainian opposition MPs in Vienna and been told they do not support Donald Trump’s calls for an election in the war-torn country.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr. Eastwood said there is ‘only one dictator in this conflict’ after the US President took to his social media platform Truth Social and stated: “A dictator without elections, Zelensky [Volodymr – the Ukrainian president] better move fast or he is not going to have a country left.”

Speaking in the British House of Commons on the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Foyle MP said: “Last week, along with other Members of this House, I met Ukrainian parliamentarians at the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe in Vienna.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The opposition MPs from Ukraine made it clear that they do not support Donald Trump’s call for an election in Ukraine while they are defending against Russian aggression.”

Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, tours a neighborhood in Kharkiv that was heavily damaged by the Russians on January 24, 2023. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The last elections in Ukraine took place in 2019 when Mr. Zelensky, of Sluha Narodu (Servant of the People), won comfortably in a run-off against Yevropeiska Solidarnist – YeS (European Solidarity) candidate Petro Poroshenko.

Fresh elections were not held last year due to the ongoing war.

At Westminster on Monday, Mr. Eastwood blasted President Trump for branding Mr. Zelensky a ‘dictator’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing the British Foreign Secretary David Lammy he asked: “In his conversations with the US Administration this week, will the Foreign Secretary make it clear that there is only one dictator in this conflict, and his name is Vladimir Putin [President of the Russian Federation]?”

Mr. Lammy replied: “Yes, of course.”

The exchange occurred following Mr. Trump’s push to end the war in Ukraine.

Last Friday the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said: “This Monday, February 24, will mark three years of the Russia-Ukraine war. This war has now dragged on for far too long, and at far too terrible a cost to Ukraine and Russia.”

He declared: “We strongly believe that this is the moment to commit to ending the war. This is our opportunity to build real momentum toward peace. We urge all UN member states to join the United States in this solemn pursuit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the debate at Westminster, Mr. Lammy said the British Government will not accept peace on Russia’s terms.

“Russia and Putin have been clear about the terms that they want for peace, which have often included the removal of 14 of NATO’s 32 members.

"That is unacceptable. We have seen Finland and Sweden join recently. The precondition for talks has been that Ukraine should effectively give up the territory now occupied by Russia.

"It seems to me that such demands show utter contempt for Ukrainian territorial integrity. The Russians will not be serious about discussions until they reconsider the criteria that we heard once again from Lavrov [Sergey – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation] last week,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday Irish Justice, Home Affairs and Migration Minister, Jim O'Callaghan, attended a meeting of the UN General Assembly in New York to mark the anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

He said: “We must aspire to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace. A peace that respects Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and the principles of the UN Charter and international law. Ukraine must be central to any process, and must determine the timing and terms.”