Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr Eastwood’s comments come after the release of the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman report into Women's State Pension.

Mr Eastwood said: “The SDLP is proud to support the Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) campaigners in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colum Eastwood MP has again called for the British government to offer a formal apology and compensation to women born in the 1950s who have been adversely affected by changes to the state pension age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My predecessor, Mark Durkan, was co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Women Against State Pension Inequality, and I have continued the fight at Westminster for compensation for women born in the 1950s who have been unfairly hit by rises to the state pension age.”

Mr Eastwood added as Derry's MP, he had the “privilege of meeting with the indomitable WASPI campaigners on several occasions. Their unwavering commitment to the cause and tireless effort in pursuing pension justice and equality are commendable.”

Mr Eastwood revealed the accelerated hike in state pension age has not delivered equality but rather, he argued: “It has only brought hardship and suffering for thousands of women here who have been denied timely access to their state pension.

"These women have been denied timely access to their state pension, left with delayed retirement pots, and forced to find jobs later in life due to the broken promises of the Westminster government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad