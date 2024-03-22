Colum Eastwood MP calls for formal apology for the ‘women of Derry and beyond’ adversely affected by changes to state pension age
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mr Eastwood’s comments come after the release of the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman report into Women's State Pension.
Mr Eastwood said: “The SDLP is proud to support the Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) campaigners in Northern Ireland.
"My predecessor, Mark Durkan, was co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Women Against State Pension Inequality, and I have continued the fight at Westminster for compensation for women born in the 1950s who have been unfairly hit by rises to the state pension age.”
Mr Eastwood added as Derry's MP, he had the “privilege of meeting with the indomitable WASPI campaigners on several occasions. Their unwavering commitment to the cause and tireless effort in pursuing pension justice and equality are commendable.”
Mr Eastwood revealed the accelerated hike in state pension age has not delivered equality but rather, he argued: “It has only brought hardship and suffering for thousands of women here who have been denied timely access to their state pension.
"These women have been denied timely access to their state pension, left with delayed retirement pots, and forced to find jobs later in life due to the broken promises of the Westminster government.
“We must stand united with the women of Derry and beyond and hold the government accountable for this oversight. Their contributions to our society and economy are invaluable, and it is high time they receive the support, recognition, and compensation they have fought so long for.”