Colum Eastwood reminds MPs the name 'Tory' comes from the Irish for 'outlaw or robber'
Colum Eastwood enlightened MPs in the British House of Commons on how the name 'Tory' comes from the Irish word for 'outlaw or robber'.
The SDLP leader reminded colleagues how the old appellation came into the English language from Irish in the 17th century.
He was speaking during a debate on Strengthening Standards in Public Life in the British House of Commons.
"Is the hon. Lady aware of the origins of the word 'Tory'? It comes from the old Irish word 'tóraí', meaning outlaw or robber.
"Does she agree that the parcel of rogues now occupying high office in this place are really living up to their name?" he asked Thangam Debbonaire, the Shadow Leader of the House of Commons.
"We learn something new every day. I was not aware of that, but I am on record as having been steadfast in my consistent criticism of what the Government have done over the past two weeks and in previous weeks and months," replied the Labour MP.