Colum Eastwood reminds MPs the name 'Tory' comes from the Irish for 'outlaw or robber'

The SDLP leader reminded colleagues how the old appellation came into the English language from Irish in the 17th century.

He was speaking during a debate on Strengthening Standards in Public Life in the British House of Commons.

"Is the hon. Lady aware of the origins of the word 'Tory'? It comes from the old Irish word 'tóraí', meaning outlaw or robber.

Colum Eastwood

"Does she agree that the parcel of rogues now occupying high office in this place are really living up to their name?" he asked Thangam Debbonaire, the Shadow Leader of the House of Commons.