Colum Eastwood says Boris Johnson has 'no respect' and 'partied' as 'people watched as loved ones died'

The Foyle MP called for the British Prime Minister's resignation at Westminster on Tuesday.

"People across these islands had to watch through care home windows as their loved ones died. Parents had to bury their children without the comfort of their family around them. While that was happening, the Prime Minister and the Chancellor were partying in Downing Street.

"We know he has no respect for the public, but can he show us that he has some respect—just a little bit of respect—for himself and please, please, please resign now?" he asked.

Colum Eastwood