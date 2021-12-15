Colum Eastwood tells Boris Johnson to resign

Speaking in the British House of Commons this afternoon, the SDLP leader said: "The Prime Minister’s actions over the last number of months have absolutely eroded public confidence at the worst possible time, during a public health crisis.

"Excusing rule-breaking by his own MPs, ignoring rule-breaking in his own house—he cannot even lead Tory MPs to vote for his public health guidance, so how can he expect to lead anybody else? Surely it is now time for him to do the right thing, the only thing left to him to restore public confidence, and resign."

Mr. Johnson replied: "No, Mr Speaker, I am going to get on with protecting the public of this country, making sure that we get through this pandemic together as one United Kingdom, and making sure that we protect trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland in the way that I know the hon. Gentleman would want it protected."