Colum Eastwood votes against ‘Tory anti-boycott Bill’ to prohibit councils from boycotting Israeli goods

Mr. Eastwood voted against the British Government's Economic Activity and Public Bodies Bill in Westminster on Monday.

He has called for what he has described as the ‘Tory’s anti-boycott Bill’ to be scrapped.

Mr. Eastwood said: "This Bill is another Conservative power-grab against local councils and public bodies who wish to take moral stances when it comes to procurement and investment decisions.

A man stands among rubble in the Jenin refugee camp, occupied West Bank, on July 4, 2023, in the aftermath of an Israeli military operation. Israeli forces killed nine Palestinians in a large-scale operation July 3, 2023 in the occupied West Bank that the army labelled an 'extensive counterterrorism effort,' involving air strikes and hundreds of troops. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

"More than 70 organisations, including Friends of the Earth, Green Peace, and Liberty, argued that the legislation would threaten a range of campaigns and attempts to invest and trade ethically. Importantly, it would remove Derry City and Strabane District Council's right to stand up for oppressed people."

The Bill has been moved by the British Minister for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove and is aimed at preventing ‘public bodies from being influenced by political or moral disapproval of foreign states when taking certain economic decisions, subject to certain exceptions’.

The proposed legislation flies in the face of a motion in support of the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign that was passed during the 2014-2019 mandate of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Mr. Eastwood said: "The people of Derry have immense sympathy with the Palestinian people, and our local council frequently takes stances and actions in solidarity with them, including boycotts against Israeli-linked goods, services and companies.

"When I was on Derry City Council, I along with others, brought forward a successful motion that the council would boycott Israeli goods in solidarity with the people of Palestine. No Tory government will deter Derry from supporting the Palestinian people and other oppressed people worldwide.

"This Bill will remove freedom of speech and non-violent protest when it comes to holding other countries, especially regimes who oppress LGBT communities and other minorities, to account. The British government cannot give carte blanche to regimes with heinous human rights records and this legislation must be scrapped.