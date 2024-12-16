Colum Eastwood welcomes publication of Magee Taskforce report

Colum Eastwood has welcomed the publication of the Magee Taskforce report and called for a ‘robust plan’ from the Executive to deliver on its objectives.

The Foyle MLA said: “I want to thank Stephen Kelly and the Magee Taskforce for the work they’ve undertaken. Their report is serious and significant.

"It sets out the enormous opportunity of investment in a full sized university in Derry - something many of us have been campaigning about for decades.

“What we now need to see is a robust plan from the Executive to deliver on the huge potential of a university of at least 10,000 students in Derry.

"People here know that the devil is in the detail because we’ve been let down before.

"This was supposed to be delivered by 2020, then by 2030 and now we’ve got a new date of 2032. It’s time we saw more delivery than delay.”

The former SDLP leader said the expansion of Magee would have major knock-on effect on the economy locally.

“Delivering on the potential of Derry’s university will generate jobs, create new economic opportunities in skilled sectors, it will allow young people to build a life for themselves here and it will generate a significant boost to the whole cross-border North West region.

“I secured the initial injection of cash for the expansion of Magee during talks with the British and Irish governments, I’ll keep working with everyone to get this across the line but now’s the time for the Executive to set out their plan,” he declared.