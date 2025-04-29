'Communal feuding' a 'dead-end' for working-class communities and young people, says Harkin

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shaun Harkin has described ‘communal feuding’ as a ‘dead-end for working-class communities and young people’ after a spate of reported sectarian incidents in Derry at the weekend.

The People Before Profit councillor joined calls for calm and for an end to the sectarian violence witnessed in previous days.

"The biggest division in our society is class. Class background is the biggest factor shaping the outlooks, health, and prospects for individuals and communities.

"We urge our young people to reject sectarianism.

"Despite the fact that we are three decades into the 'peace process', Stormont as an institution continues to constantly pit working-class communities against each other.

"There's no benefit to young people in any community to this,” he said.

Colr. Harkin was speaking after a series of incidents in Nelson Drive, Irish Street, Top of the Hill and the Fountain on Saturday and Sunday.

“Sectarianism continues to be a blight on our society, and it is always alarming when it escalates into violence.

"It is depressing to see young people in our communities pulled in behind sectarianism and engaging in violence.

“Many people in our communities work in good faith week in and week out to bring people together and to build a positive future for everyone, especially young people.

"Young people in all our communities deserve to feel hopeful and optimistic about their future and the future of our society,” said Colr. Harkin.

He observed that the sectarian incidents occurred whilst the trade union organised Workers Rights and Social Justice Week was highlighting ‘inspiring examples of Catholic and Protestant communities coming together to demand social change and equality’.