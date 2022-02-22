Connect2 hub for civil servants ready in 2023

Finance Minister Conor Murphy.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy has confirmed that the new hub at Orchard House will open in 2023.

“Department of Finance (DoF) works with departments to provide office accommodation as required by them. The location of the office accommodation would be a matter for departments to determine, as appropriate, and in light of the normal considerations of business need, value for money and affordability.

“Regarding Connect2 Hubs, eleven locations have been identified. The hubs in Ballykelly, Downpatrick, Ballymena and Craigavon are complete and will become operational when appropriate after consideration of public health advice on COVID-19,” the minister said.

While the Ballykelly hub is now up and running offering civil servants from the north west an opportunity to work closer to home if they wish, the Derry centre will be one of the last completed.

“Progress is advancing well at the Connect2 Hub in Bangor and Omagh. Newtownabbey is also planned for 2022 and Newry, Enniskillen, Derry/Londonderry and Mid Ulster are programmed for delivery in 2023.