Conor Murphy leaving economy brief to take up seat on 27th Seanad

Conor Murphy has been elected to the Seanad and will leave his post as Economy Minister.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr. Murphy received 115,561 votes in the election to the new industrial and commercial panel.

He is among nine new senators election to the panel alongside Sharon Keogan, Aidan Davitt, Mary Fitzpatrick, Garret Kelleher, Linda Nelson Murray, Laura Harmon, Frances Patricia Black and Ollie Crowe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his role as Economy Minister Mr. Murphy has been active in trying to deliver 10,000 students at Magee by 2032.

Conor Murphy

He also introduced a new Sub-Regional Economic Plan which stipulates that 65 per cent of Invest NI’s investments should be directed outside of the Greater Belfast area in future.

Sinn Féin have yet to announce who will be replacing Mr. Murphy in the economy brief at Stormont.

Following his election Mr. Murphy said: “Throughout my time in politics, I have worked to ensure that the voices of ordinary people across Ireland are heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Representing a border county, I have been consistent in championing the All-Ireland economy, our infrastructure and our connectivity. That work will continue during my time in Leinster House.”

Donegal Senators Niall Blaney and Robbie Gallagher have both been re-elected to the Seanad.

Senator Blaney has been returned to the agricultural panel and Senator Gallagher will sit on the labour panel.

Both senators are members of Fianna Fáil. Mr. Blaney is from Letterkenny, while Mr. Gallagher is from Termon but is based in Monaghan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seanad is comprised of 60 members, 11 of whom are nominated by the Taoiseach. The remaining 49 seats are contested in a general election – 43 seats by way of an election for panel members and six seats by way of an election for university members.

The electorate for the 43 seats across five panels – cultural and educational (5), agricultural (11), labour (11), industrial and commercial (9) and administrative panel (7) – consists of members of the incoming Dáil, members of the outgoing Seanad and members of county councils and city councils.

Eleven senators have been elected to the agricultural panel: Malcolm Noonan, Joanne Collins, Victor Boyhan, Paul Daly, Niall Blaney, Teresa Costello, Eileen Lynch, Sarah O’Reilly, Paraic Brady, Maria Byrne and PJ Murphy.

Five senators have been elected to the cultural and educational panel: Pauline Tully, Cathal Byrne, Shane Curley, Seán Kyne and Joe Conway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eleven senators have been elected to the labour panel: Robbie Gallagher, Gerard Craughwell, Chris Andrews, Patricia Stephenson, Margaret Murphy O'Mahony, Mark Duffy, Mike Kennelly, Joe O'Reilly, Pat Casey, Maria McCormack, Nessa Cosgrove.

Rónán Mullen, Michael McDowell and Alice-Mary Higgins have been elected in the National University of Ireland constituency and Lynn Ruane, Tom Clonan and Aubrey McCarthy have been elected in the Trinity College constituency.

Counting continued on Monday to fill the final seven seats on the administrative panel. A further eleven seats will be filled by nominations by the Taoiseach Micheál Martin. It has been reported six of the nominees will be Fianna Fáil members with the remaining five coming from Fine Gael.