Conor Murphy standing down on medical grounds with Deirdre Hargey named interim Economy Minister
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sinn Féin Vice-President Michelle O’Neill has announced Mr. Murphy is standing down as Economy Minister on medical grounds.
“Conor Murphy is standing down as Minister tonight on medical grounds.
“Conor has been advised by his doctor to rest and will undergo further medical tests.
“My colleagues and I all wish Conor a full and speedy recovery,” she said.
Former Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey is to replace Mr. Murphy in an interim capacity.
“I am nominating Deirdre Hargey to step in as Economy Minister on an interim basis pending Conor’s return,” said Ms. O’Neill.
Since taking on the economy brief in February Mr. Murphy has placed an emphasis on greater regional balance in economic development across the North.
In March he launched a taskforce to develop and oversee an action plan to expand Ulster University’s Magee College campus in Derry to 10,000 students.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.