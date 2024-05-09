Conor Murphy standing down on medical grounds with Deirdre Hargey named interim Economy Minister

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Economy Minister Conor Murphy is standing down on medical grounds, Sinn Féin have confirmed.

“Conor Murphy is standing down as Minister tonight on medical grounds.

“Conor has been advised by his doctor to rest and will undergo further medical tests.

Conor Murphy

“My colleagues and I all wish Conor a full and speedy recovery,” she said.

Former Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey is to replace Mr. Murphy in an interim capacity.

“I am nominating Deirdre Hargey to step in as Economy Minister on an interim basis pending Conor’s return,” said Ms. O’Neill.

Since taking on the economy brief in February Mr. Murphy has placed an emphasis on greater regional balance in economic development across the North.