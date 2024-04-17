Council hiring officer to oversee off-street parking functions in Derry and Strabane

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The position is temporary but the term of the appointment will run until June 30, 2027.

“The Car Parking Development Officer is responsible for all aspects of the day-to-day operation of the Council’s off-street parking function and relevant contractual agreements.

"The role will involve representing the Council at interagency meetings and developing longer term options for the delivery of the service.

"Other duties will include supporting the continued development and project delivery of operational and strategic changes to ensure an efficient and effective service is maintained,” a Derry City & Strabane District Council job notice states.

The officer will equally assist with the implementation of the City and District Parking Strategy.