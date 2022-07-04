Deborah James: Derry reps in tribute to ‘Bowel Babe’ cancer campaigner

The London mum of two was described as ‘inspirational’ by councillors who extended their sympathy to Deborah’s family.

Deborah was diagnosed with incurable bowel cancer back in 2016 and hosted the You, Me and the Big C podcast on BBC Radio 5 Live about her illness.

Deputy Mayor Angela Dobbins said: “I was really saddened to hear of the death of Dame Deborah James. She was affectionately known as Bowel Babe and she was such an inspiration that we can only admire her work and commitment to charitable campaigning, fundraising and her endless efforts to raise awareness of cancer that touched so many lives and has actually saved lives even those in Northern Ireland. All this while she was suffering from bowel cancer herself.

The late Deborah James.

“Deborah shared her experience with the world to raise awareness, she broke down the barriers and she challenged taboos and changed the conversation around cancer, so much so that the word ‘poo’ now is not laughed at or giggled at. Even in her most challenging moments her determination to raise money and awareness was inspiring and she raised millions.

“Only three months ago we acknowledged the need to raise awareness here in council for people with Crohn’s and stoma wear, people with hidden difficulties which was unanimously supported.

“I would like to propose that we as a council pay tribute to Deborah and send condolences to her family.”

Mayor, Councillor Sandra Duffy added: “Nobody could fail to be touched by Deborah James’ tireless and selfless campaigning in relation to bowel cancer and cancer in general.

The new Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Angela Dobbins pictured yesterday evening at the Guildhall. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)