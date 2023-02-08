Streetscape changes were made in Derry during the pandemic to provide more outdoor space for pedestrians but some of these measures have come in for widespread criticism, particularly the one way system in this area and the road narrowing on Bishop Street Within.

Public consultation on the Ferryquay Street and Upper Carlisle Road project, introduced in June 2021, took place in November/December 2022 and reported back a largely negative response.

As a result, the Department of Infrastructure will now be requested to return the area to the way it was with two-way traffic flow. It is expected to be restored before April following a proposal by Sinn Féin Colr. Emma McGinley at Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee meeting on Wednesday.

As you were... Ferryquay Street will be restored to two way traffic.

In a report brought before the committee, elected representatives were told that the “temporary nature of the project, together with the limited budgetary considerations informed the design approach and finishes to the scheme given the dynamic nature of what was being trialled and the need for it to be amended quickly in order to adapt to changing circumstances – including its potential removal (if necessary).”

A total of 403 online surveys were received in response to the recent public consultation and 105 face-to-face interviews were carried out.

People were asked whether the temporary scheme improved/ enhanced the pedestrian experience; reduced traffic volumes; assisted businesses; was visually attractive; reduced traffic flows; improved pedestrian safety; promoted additional pedestrian footfall and contributed to reducing vehicles emissions.

Around 70% of respondents reported negative impacts associated with the scheme.

The Diamond in Derry.

Almost two thirds disagreed that the scheme improved the pedestrian experience while and also didn’t feel that it promoted additional footfall, with a similar number feeling it hadn’t had a positive positive impact on businesses.

Over 70% felt the scheme was not visually attractive and almost as many felt the scheme should be removed and returned to two-way traffic.

"The majority of both online and physical surveys have opted for removal of the scheme. 70.5% of the online responses wish to see the scheme removed, whilst 56.2% of the responses from those interviewed face-to-face wished to see it removed.”

Colr. McGinley said the survey results spoke for themselves, and raised concerns over suggestions the parklet in the Diamond would be retained. “It’s the one corner of the Diamond where the sun doesn’t hit,” she said, adding she rarely saw people sitting there.

Aontú Colr. Emmet Doyle agreed. “Did the people who came up with this scheme think that we lived in the Bahamas? I’ll be very happy to dance on this scheme’s grave because it has been a complete failure…. it has been an absolute disaster.”

He also raised concerns over this and similar schemes being introduced without wider consultation.

People Before Profit Colr. Maeve O’Neill agreed, saying the scheme has been “highly unpopular”. “If we were to look at improving at our city centre from a pedestrian and bike point of view would we be intending to consult prior to any design phase? I think that is one the reasons this scheme was such a failure," Colr. O’Neill said.

A council representative said engagement is key to projects from a Council perspective.

Seconding the proposal, SDLP Colr. John Boyle said this shouldn’t be the end of examining ways of reimagining the city centre, “but everything we do can have a knock on effect”. In this case he said it was moving traffic into streets it wouldn’t normally travel along, resulting in complaints.

Colr. Boyle agreed the parklet outside Austin’s was not working and asked of there was any indicative time frame for the removal, asking for this to happen as quickly as possible.

A Council officer said DFI had indicated they would seek to prioritise this work if the elected representatives wanted it removed and the works would take around just half a day to remove road markings etc.

DUP Ald. Maurice Devenney agreed it had been a failure, with people stuck in traffic for 10 to 15 minutes. “We did get it wrong,” he said, but agreed it was worth consulting on future enhancements.

Alliance Colr. Rachael Ferguson also backed scrapping the scheme, saying it was sad the scheme had been a failure but that this shouldn’t stop the conversation around looking at potential enhancements.

Like others, Colr. Ferguson spoke of the impact on residents living in neighbouring areas around the Bishop Street and the Fountain.

The Council report said The Diamond Temporary Parklet redesign outside Austins with the loss of nine car parking spaces was not part of the survey. Nor was the heavily criticised Bishop Street Parklet Scheme delivered in late Summer 2022.

On the former the report stated: "General observations around the use of this space suggests that it is used by members of the public to sit, particularly during dry weather, as well as acting as a pedestrian thoroughfare connecting Bishop St with Ferryquay St. Officers are currently scoping potential options that could retain the space as a parklet but a more permanent and high-quality design-led solution that would comprise of an extended footway, raised level surface, seating, planting and soft landscaping. The raised surface would assist in creating an more accessible space for users.