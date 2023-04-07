Derry reps claim road workers 'demonised' and call for abolition of 'prehistoric, abusive' bonus system

The council will reiterate its call for the DfI to abolish the bonus system immediately and will make it clear that it holds the DfI officials responsible for further strike action and delays in fixing the roads network.

Responding, a spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said: “The Department is continuing to work with the Department of Finance and the unions involved to try and resolve the issues around the bonus scheme.”

People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin raised the matter of the potholes across the city and district, calling the situation a ‘huge issue.’

Striking Roads Services workers picket the Depart for Infrastructure Woodburn Roads depot on Crescent Road recently. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 15

He commended the Road Service workers for their dedication and hard work, despite their pay and frustrations.

He said: “Unfortunately, the issue hasn’t been resolved yet, and there is a high likelihood of workers going on strike again.”

Proposing the motion, he criticised “officials going on the news saying that there could be serious accidents as a result of the strike and basically blaming and demonising workers for any potential hazards and injuries that might come from this.

“It’s highly likely that workers unfortunately will be going out on strike again because management has made no offers, no improvements, they are maintaining this entirely Victorian and abusive bonus system that has to go.

“I think we have to be urging the DfI to resolve this matter as soon as possible because the strike is not going to be a week this time, it is likely to be a month.”

"A month of us not getting our potholes fixed will actually see a much worse road network and then that will actually lead to potentially more accidents.”

Aontú Colr. Emmet Doyle claimed that the situation with the DfI in the North West has become ‘intolerable’.

“Between demonising staff and the almost inaction in terms of what is known to be a genuine emergency on the roads,” he said, “it’s very, very important that people know that we support the workers but we’re also going to hold those officials and senior management to account.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Christopher Jackson, who has stood on the picket line with the workers, said they provide an ‘invaluable service and deserve better treatment’.

“Our roads are in a dreadful condition,” he added. “It seems like when one pothole is repaired, six more appear. Part of the problem is that the system isn’t working.

“The bonus system that’s applied to the workers is something from prehistoric times, it’s unheard of in a modern society. It boils down to the fact that the workers don’t feel that they’re trusted. They can see the defects on the roads, but if it’s not on the list, they’ll not get paid.”

Having spoken to the workers, the Sinn Féin representative explained that they have highlighted major concerns around wastage.

“Workers understand that this is public money. They know that public money can be spent better, but management or the system isn’t flexible enough to listen to their concerns or their feedback,” he said.

Calling for the bonus system to be scrapped completely and for the DfI to trust the workers who are delivering on the ground and working hard to address the problems, he stated. “The system needs to change, the DfI needs to listen to the workers and take action to address the issue.”

SDLP Colr Brian Tierney agreed that the bonus system is unacceptable and wouldn’t be seen in any other organisation, commenting: “Is that anyway to try and look after workers and then treat them fairly? It’s incredible that they can get away with it.”

Independent Alderman Graham Warke, who was on the picket line, encouraged workers to ‘fight for what is right’ and for all councillors to show their support and backing for the workers.

DUP Alderman Maurice Devenney said; “The workers of DfI are not to blame, it’s the system.

"This is nothing new to this council regarding potholes, it has been going on for a decade or more and we have been calling for more funding to resolve the issue.”

UUP Alderman Derek Hussey and Alliance Cllr Rachael Ferguson also gave their support to the proposal which passed unanimously.