Since the onset of the pandemic meetings have been held in a hybrid format with the gallery closed. However, in recent weeks controversy has arisen over the ongoing lack of access.

The matter was raised by People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin, who said: “Obviously there has been an issue with people being able to access the gallery and can we formally agree the gallery is now open for people to come in and witness and participate in council meetings. I see no reason why we can’t do it.”

Agreeing, Mayor Sandra Duffy said there has been a number of discussions. “The overwhelming feeling is that if we are back in here then the public gallery should be back in play and I’m told that the capacity is 21 at the minute.”

People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin.

Gillian Anderson