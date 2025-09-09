Derry City and Strabane District Council members have voiced concerns that council’s upcoming ‘Local Democracy’ week does not include rural areas.

At September’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee meeting members approved the ‘Local Democracy’ programme, which takes place between October 13 and 15 and is aimed at “raising awareness about local government and encouraging interest in local politics”, an accompanying Officers’ report said.

Council has hosted a series of events during Local Democracy week for primary and secondary schools within the City and District over the last 15 years, and the initiative aims to raise young people’s awareness of how local councils operate.

Lead Democratic Services and Improvement Officer, Ellen Cavanagh, added: “It also informs them about opportunities for taking part in local decision-making and as a result draws attention to how their involvement in local affairs is crucial in upholding local democracy.”

Young people will have the opportunity to take part in a number of events that aim to boost dialogue between local Councillors, with four events, all taking place in October at the Guildhall: ‘Meet the City & District’s Number One Citizen’ on October 13, giving young people the chance to speak with Mayor and Sinn Féin councillor, Ruairí McHugh; ‘Have Your Say’, a round table discussion with Mayor McHugh and other representatives, also taking place on the 13; ‘Get Informed Get Involved’, an activity-based session which educates young people about democracy, on the 14; and ‘Meet Your Local Elected Representatives’ on the 15.

Members welcomed the programme, and Sinn Féin councillor Emma McGinley praised Local Democracy week as a “really good event [that] has young people engaging in political conversation”.

However, UUP Alderman Derek Hussey argued that council should not limit the events to the Guildhall.

“Since the start of democracy weeks, even before the existence of this joint council, there isn’t one that I have missed and they are a real joy to take part in,” he said. “I note all of the venues and there are none outside of the city. There is St Pat’s Hall in Strabane, there are venues in Castlederg that could be used, there are venues in Newtownstewart that can be used. I do have to express my concern that all of the events are basically where we’re sitting now, and I don’t find that appropriate if we want to reach out to all of our citizens across the entire council area.”

SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney added: “I take on board Alderman Hussey’s concerns around everything being in Derry, but I think we have to respect the fact that officers have made transport arrangements.

“But I can understand why we should be engaging outside of the city as well, and having some of these events outside the city.”

People Before Profit councillor Harkin said he would be “happy” to go to Strabane or other areas to take part in the events.

“People like coming to the Guildhall because it’s the main civic building,” he said. “But I think we should utilise the Strabane council offices and if there was something could be done in Castlederg or elsewhere, we need to extend it out so people feel like they’re being engaged, and make it accessible.”

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter.