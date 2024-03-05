Derry's Mayor visits academy which aims to prepare people with disabilities for employment in the hospitality industry
The Academy, coordinated by the Derry Strabane Labour Market Partnership, is being delivered by the Now Group and aims to prepare people with disabilities for employment in the hospitality industry by offering some of the participants the opportunity of a work placement.
Labour Market Partnerships are funded by the Department for Communities and create targeted employment action plans for council areas, allowing for collaboration at local and regional level to support people towards and into work.
Speaking after her visit, Mayor Logue said: “I was delighted to see this initiative in action in the beautiful surroundings of the Ebrington Hotel.
"It will prepare candidates to apply for roles across a number of areas including customer service, food preparation and portering.”
Mayor Logue added: “As well as the practical skills of the job and industry recognised qualifications, participants can also access support on interview preparation and writing their CV. This will give them the best possible chance of a successful job application when they are finished.”
Training at the Academy at the Ebrington Hotel includes food prep, food hygiene and health and safety. Meanwhile, support is also provided in the form of communication skills, job search skills as well as all-important confidence building.
For further information on all of the available courses available at the Labour Market Partnership, those interested can contact Emma on [email protected] or call 07720 304136.