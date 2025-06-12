Plans for a new mural to celebrate D:REAM frontman, Peter Cunnah, have been submitted to Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The recently-submitted Listed Building Consent (LBC) application is seeking permission for the new mural, to the gable end of 48 Clarendon Street, Derry, which is currently occupied by law firm Clarendon Legal and is adjacent to Mr Cunnah’s childhood home at 46 Clarendon Street.

“The mural celebrates the city’s musical and cultural heritage while contributing to the positive regeneration of the Clarendon Street Conservation Area,” an accompanying Design and Access Statement added. “Peter Cunnah’s former home forms a significant link to Derry’s contemporary cultural identity.”

“As the frontman of D:Ream Peter remains a positive cultural figure; the mural will capture this link between Derry’s past and present.

Detail from the proposed mural.

“He began his musical journey from [46 Clarendon Street], forming his early band Tie the Boy in the attic of the home.

“The mural is a tribute to that origin story and the inspirational message carried by his music, most notably, ‘Things Can Only Get Better’.

“The proposal follows a broader tradition of murals in Derry that celebrate cultural milestones, such as those of Derry Girls and The Undertones, which have significantly increased visitor engagement and civic pride.

“The mural responds directly to the site’s cultural significance, echoing Peter Cunnah’s musical message of hope.

“The proposed mural offers significant social value for the local community, city residents, and visitors.

“Rooted in the cultural identity of Derry/ Londonderry, the mural acts as a tribute to Peter Cunnah and the transformative power of music, optimism, and resilience.”

Last year Peter Cunnah got involved in a Gweedore reunion night which raised an impressive £5,610 for the DEEDS project.

A number of bands and friends from the late 1980s and 90s raised the funds at an event honouring former owner of The Gweedore, Willie Barrett, who gave bands at the time a space to play their music.

It is now over 30 years since Peter made a triumphant homecoming with his band following the success of dance-pop hits ‘Things Can Only Get Better’ and ‘U R the Best Thing’ among others.

The lege3nderry gig at the Rialto in February 1994 came after the former hit spent four weeks at number one.

Andrew Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter