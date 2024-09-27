Elected Derry reps disagree over meeting break time change to attend Al Jazeera shutdown protest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry City and Strabane District Council members have clashed over the changing of members’ break time during a meeting to allow for attendance at a protest over Israel’s shutdown of Al Jazeera in Ramallah.

At a Full Council Meeting on Wednesday, People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin said the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) were holding a vigil at 5pm at the Guildhall Square, in protest of Israel’s decision to close the Al Jazeera office in Ramallah.

Councillor Harkin proposed that “given the number of journalists that have been killed”, the meeting, which began at 2pm, would be suspended at 5pm to allow members to attend in solidarity.

Mayor and SDLP councillor, Lilian Barr, chaired Wednesday’s meeting and suggested that the members’ usual 15-minute break at 4pm could be moved up to 5pm to allow members to attend, which councillor Harkin agreed to.

People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin.

However, DUP Alderman Niree McMorris said it was “appalling” that the break was not happening at 4pm, as she had caring responsibilities outside the chamber.

“We shouldn’t be stopping proceedings and proceedings shouldn’t be stopped ‘willy-nilly’,” she said.

“I’m not saying the cause isn’t worthwhile, but if people want to leave the chamber then they can leave the chamber.

“They’re free to do that, but I think proceedings should proceed on.”

DUP Alderman Niree McMorris.

DIP Alderman Julie Middleton said that she “can’t believe” the break time was being changed, as she had a new-born baby at home, and said she would “appreciate that if we take a break at five that we’re out on time”.

Independent councillor Gary Donnelly noted that council had changed break times in the past and members were “entitled to do that even if you disagree with the reason for doing it”.

He concluded: “It hasn’t been opposed before and whether it’s for Armistice or Bloody Sunday we have done it.

“Where journalists are being slaughtered, I think we have a duty to show solidarity.”

The proposal to change the break time, which allowed for representatives to attend the protest outside the Guildhall, passed with 33 votes in favour and 3 votes against.

Andy Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter.