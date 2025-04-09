EY announced as new sponsor for Derry Jazz Festival and Waterside Half Marathon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derry City and Strabane District Council has confirmed a new sponsor for both the City of Derry Jazz Festival and the Waterside Half Marathon.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At this month’s Business and Culture Committee Head of Culture, Aiedin McCarter, informed members that EY Northern Ireland, a professional services firm who plan to install their North West regional office at Ebrington Plaza, will provide sponsorship for both events in 2025.

Ms McCarter said: “We’ve been working extensively over the last couple of years to try and secure a sponsorship, which has been very challenging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But that’s a little bit of good news, and as that detail becomes more clear I will share those details directly with members, but just to confirm they have confirmed that sponsorship.

The Waterside Half Marathon.

“There will be some media coverage around that as well in the coming days, and in the run up to the jazz festival [on] the first weekend in May.”

Sinn Féin councillor Grace Uí Niallais welcomed the sponsorships as “brilliant news”.

She concluded: “I appreciate how difficult it has been to secure those sponsorships, so delighted to hear that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Jazz Festival will run in Derry from May 1 to 5, with tens of thousands of people expected to descend on the city from across Ireland and beyond for the annual music event.

THe Mayor with the Mens winners at the 2024 Waterside Half Marathon.

Hundreds of musicians will perform at dozens of indoor and outdoor venues over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

Meanwhile the Waterside Half Marathon has been pencilled in for Sunday September 7, 2025.

It is one of two half marathons held annually in the city and district with the cross-border Strabane-Lifford Half Marathon due to take place on Sunday, May 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s Waterside Half Marathon sold out weeks in advance and had its highest ever number of finishers, passing the 2,000 mark for the first time.

The Mayor with the Womens winners at the 2024 Waterside Half Marathon.

A new course that incorporated the city’s four bridges proved popular with runners and has been retained for 2025.

Speaking previously, Festival and Events Manager at Council, Jacqueline Whoriskey, said of the two sporting fixtures:

“They are two of the longest running and most popular events on the Irish athletics calendar and help meet the huge appetite for athletics events that exists in our City and District."

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter.