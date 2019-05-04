Four candidates declared in local election as counting continues for second day

Independent candidate Gary Donnelly has retained his seat on the council and has topped the poll for The Moor ward for the second time.

He surpassed the quota of 1,292 for the DEA at the first stage of the count, securing 1,374 votes.

Gary Donnelly who topped the poll in The Moor

Mr Donnelly became the first confirmed candidate for The Moor ward and the first person elected on the second day of the count.

The Independent Republican also topped the poll in 2014.

The current Mayor of Derry and Strabane John Boyle (SDLP) and PBPA candidate Eamonn McCann are polling well in The Moor and are both likely to secure one of the five seats.

The turnout for the area was 60.37%, up around four per cent on the previous election.

In the Waterside DEA, three candidates secured seats in the first stage of the count.

Ulster Unionist candidate Darren Ross Guy, the son of the late former mayor, Jim Guy, topped the poll with 1,589 votes.

The quota for the area is 1,245.

The resurgence of the SDLP has also continued this morning, with Sinead McLaughlin surpassing the quota and retaining her seat in the Waterside.

Former mayor Hilary McClintock (DUP) also retained her seat in the area.

Votes are continuing to be counted for three wards this morning, The Moor, Waterside and Sperrin.

Turnout for the Waterside (51.82%) and Sperrin (61.43%) are both increased by around two per cent on the previous election.