'I look forward to seeing the Austins building back in public usage' - Derry & Strabane Mayor

Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr has welcomed the £1.2m investment which has resulted in the Inner City Trust securing ownership of the former Austins Department Store.

Inner City Trust taking ownership of the Grade A-listed building will help to secure further funding to fully regenerate it.

The vision is to create an open and accessible space for everyone to utilise and enjoy.

Mayor Seenoi Barr said: “Council has a strategic interest in seeing this iconic building restored for the benefit of the historic Walled City. We have been very proactive in working with stakeholders to identify ways to regenerate the property and in 2023 we set up the Austins Task Force and secured funding to commission a conservation-led condition assessment of the building to help enable this acquisition.

“We will continue to work with the Inner City Trust and partners to ensure any future plans align with the strategic vision for the regeneration and revitalisation of the city centre and will complement our ambitious and exciting plans through the City Deal projects, in particular the Walled City project that will see the creation of reimagined spaces across the Walled City, and the re-imagining of the Diamond area.

“Austins has been vacant for a period of time, and we are delighted with this strong commitment from the Department for Communities to invest in this building and then look forward to Inner City Trust restoring it for a sustainable and long-term use. I would like to extend my congratulations to the Department for Communities and Inner City Trust and all the partners for getting to this stage.

"Inner City Trust have an excellent track record when it comes to heritage-led restoration and regeneration and I look forward to seeing the Austins building back in public usage and regenerated to once again become a focal point in the city centre.”