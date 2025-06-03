'I'll be an inclusive Mayor' says Derry & Strabane's new First Citizen Ruairí McHugh

Sinn Féin councillor Ruairí McHugh has vowed to be a Mayor for everyone after being installed as the new First Citizen of Derry City and Strabane District.

Councillor McHugh replaced SDLP councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr at council’s Annual General Meeting on Monday night, while DUP Alderman Niree McMorris was also appointed as Deputy Mayor, replacing UUP Alderman Darren Guy.

In his first address to council in the role, Mayor McHugh said he was “very proud and humbled” to be mayor for the 2025/26 year, although he conceded that he would be “out of my comfort zone”.

The new Mayor’s chosen charities for the year ahead are PIPS Suicide Prevention in Derry and The Castlederg Patient and Comfort Terminally Ill Fund.

“I want to thank my party colleagues on Team Sinn Féin, who have placed their trust and confidence in me,” Mayor McHugh said. “In particular my proposer, councillor Chris Jackson. I’ve no doubt I can rely on your support over the next year.

“I am of course a Castlederg man and I am very proud to represent the people of the Derg who have returned me at every election I’ve contested. This is as much their year in office as it is mine. To my family, my friends, and supporters, I’m delighted to have you here to share this occasion with me. The saying goes ‘friends are the family you can choose’ and I think I’ve chosen well.

“I have been a Councillor now since November 2008, having been initially co-opted to fill the vacant seat after my late father, Charlie, passed away a month earlier. He was the first Sinn Féin Councillor elected to the old Strabane Council in 1985, so it’s thanks to my Dad for instilling in me a desire to become involved in Politics and with Sinn Féin in particular.”

Mayor McHugh said he took on the Mayorship at an “exciting time” for the region. “We have a huge capital spending plan in place, including state of the art sports and leisure facilities for Strabane and Templemore, which have been long-awaited, as well as the continued regeneration of my own home town, Castlederg, among many more projects throughout our District and City.

“I very much look forward to taking that work forward along with the massive opportunities that now exist through the City and Growth Deal funding, which represents a historic investment in the north west.

“Of course we have our challenges also. All local authorities and public services continue to feel the impact of sustained cuts from the British Government.

“Neither are we divorced from wide global events. I am proud that this council has repeatedly stood on this side of peace and justice in Palestine [and] we must continue to do so.

“Finally,”he added, “I am a very proud Irish Republican and I believe passionately in the reunification of my country. However, I recognise that many of our citizens have different aspirations – Unionists are every bit as passionate about their Britishness as I am about my Irishness – and we all have the right to have our aspirations respected.

“I believe in the concept of an inclusive mayor and that showing positive political leadership, building reconciliation, respect and prosperity in this society is a collective responsibility.”