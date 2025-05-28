'It's been an absolute pleasure' - Mayor of Derry & Strabane Lilian Seenoi Barr at final full Council as First Citizen

By Andy Balfour
Published 28th May 2025, 15:36 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 15:40 BST

Outgoing Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District, SDLP councillor Lilian Barr has described her tenure as First Citizen as an “absolute pleasure”.

The Mayor was speaking as she chaired her final monthly meeting wearing the chain of office, which she will hand over to a new Mayor at the Council’s Annual General Meeting on Monday night of next week.

During May’s full council meeting on Wednesday, Councillor Barr thanked fellow council members, council Officers, and Deputy Mayor, UUP Alderman Darren Guy, for their support during the year.

“It has been an absolute pleasure for me to be Mayor of the district and to work with my joint Mayor,” Mayor Barr added. “He has been very busy [and] I don’t see him as a Deputy. We’ve been very, very busy together and we worked really well.

Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr from the SDLP spoke as her year in office draws to a close. Picture Martin McKeown. 03.06.24
Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr from the SDLP spoke as her year in office draws to a close. Picture Martin McKeown. 03.06.24

“So on reflection it’s been an amazing, amazing year, and we will say more [at the Annual Meeting] on Monday together.

“I also want to thank the Officers for their support, it has been immense throughout the year.

“I’m really delighted to know what goes on behind the scenes, which most of the time we don’t know [about] here in the chamber.

“Thank you so much to all of you for being kind during meetings; we’ve had some hiccups, it has been a challenging year, but also a learning curve for me and for everyone here.”

The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr hosted a concert in the Guildhall in memory of the late Paddy Tyre in aid of her chosen Mayoral Charity BUD Club and Foyle Down Syndrome Trust. Picture Martin McKeown. 05.12.24
The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr hosted a concert in the Guildhall in memory of the late Paddy Tyre in aid of her chosen Mayoral Charity BUD Club and Foyle Down Syndrome Trust. Picture Martin McKeown. 05.12.24

When she was sworn into the role back in June 2024, Lilian Seenoi Barr made history by becoming the first black person to be conferred with the title of First Citizen anywhere in the north.

Looking ahead at the time to what would prove to be a very busy year, she vowed to ensure “that all voices within our vibrant community are heard and represented”.

She said one of the initiatives she was keen to pursue during her Mayoral year was the setting up of a Mayoral Youth Network designed to inspire young people to assume leadership positions and prioritise their mental health.

Throughout the year, the Mayor also held numerous events which opened up the Guildhall to children and young people and organised numerous charity and other initiatives in the city and district.

Andrew Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter

