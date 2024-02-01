Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A motion, tabled by Sinn Féin Councillor Caitlin Deeney at a Full Council Meeting on Wednesday said the strategy was urgently needed to “tackle the causes of this violence by challenging everyday sexism and misogyny at its roots.”

Colr. Deeney said that, since 2021, Northern Ireland had the “joint highest rate of femicide in Europe”, with one woman being killed every three months.

She added: “Across the island of Ireland, domestic abuse claims the life of 16 women a year, and it’s impacting on thousands of women every day.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Caitlin Deeney.

“We know that many women and girls in this district continue to live in fear. That is completely unacceptable, and all of society must stand against this horror.

“Tackling violence against women and girls must be a priority right across our society and there is no place for violence, sexism and misogyny.

“The British Secretary of State’s budget has significantly cut public services, including funding to women’s aid. This greatly reduces available support for victims and first responders’ ability to spot signs of abuse early.

“We need robust and full funding of the Strategy, to transform how society responds to this violence.”

SDLP Councillor Rory Farrell said violence against women and girls was a “scourge on society” and a “burning issue” that the Government needed to tackle.

“If the mood music is right, we’re going to have the Assembly back very shortly. They’re going to have a lot of issues to deal with but this is one of the most pressing issues facing society.”

DUP Alderman Chelsea Cooke agreed that domestic violence was “one of the most pressing challenges facing society”, and said the reported figures were “absolutely harrowing”.

“Violence and abuse cuts across all generations and communities in schools, universities and workplaces, so we support the progression of this Strategy.”

People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin said changes also had to be made “from the grassroots up”.

“We have to look at what’s driving the increase in domestic violence,” Colr. Harkin said. “And I think this campaign is being led by women. We should do everything we can to support policies like this being enacted.”

