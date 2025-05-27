Kieran Doherty murder: Irish government criticised over approach at preliminary Inquest hearing

The Irish government has been accused of taking 'an obstructive approach' in regard to the inquest into the death of Kieran Doherty, who was found shot dead on the Braehead Road in Derry in 2010.

The comments came during a preliminary hearing into Mr Doherty's death, which was told that the Chief State's Solicitor office (CSSO) in the Republic had set out a proposal for information being secured from the Gardai.

Kieran Doherty (32) from Coshowen in Derry was found shot dead on the Braehead Road on February 24, 2010.

His body had been bound and stripped before being found on the remote road on the outskirts of Derry.

Kieran Doherty.

At Tuesday's hearing, counsel for the Coroner outlined a proposal from the CSSO which would entail a hearing in the High Court in Dublin where evidence would be taken in regard to what material the Gardai may have.

The Coroner Brian Sherrard was told that if the request was received from his office this hearing would be arranged as 'speedily as possible.'

This proposal was welcomed by the counsel for the Coroner who said it did appear to offer a way forward.

However, Stephen Toal KC for the next of kin claimed that once again there seemed to be 'a complete failure to meaningfully engage from the Irish government'.

He said that the actions of the CSSO were 'deeply hurtful' to the family who wanted an Inquest into 'this callous murder'.

Mr Toal said that the family had waited 15 years for the Inquest to progress and he said the CSSO could easily provide an index of the material they possessed, so perhaps the hearing could possibly move forward without that material or else 'it could take another 15 years.'

The barrister said that the approach from the Irish government to date was 'ineffective and unproductive'.

The Coroner said he felt it would be 'prudent and necessary' to have some idea of what material the Gardai had before trying to move forward.

He instructed that preliminary questions be sent to the CSSO in order to start the process for the High Court hearing in Dublin.

The preliminary hearing was adjourned until June 24 to allow the questions to be drawn up.