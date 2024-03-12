Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Measures include recruitment of more examiners, examining the potential for testing every two years and exploring the introduction of temporary exemption certificates.

Speaking in the Assembly on Monday, Mr O’Dowd tasked officials to bring forward other options for urgent consideration.

Minister O’Dowd said: “I appreciate the frustration many customers are experiencing in trying to obtain an MOT appointment.”

Announcing a number of measures which have been taken and which will have a “positive impact for drivers in the short term”, Mr O’ Dowd announced:

“The DVA currently has 55 MOT examiner vacancies across its network of test centres. It has received 133 applications in its recent vehicle examiner recruitment competition. It is anticipated that successful candidates will begin to be posted to test centres from early June and this will provide additional capacity for vehicle testing across their network of test centres.

“I have asked the DVA to release additional appointments for these new recruits as soon as possible – 55 new examiners will provide the capacity for a hugely significant increase in appointments in a year and will be expected to have a positive impact for our customers.”

Mr O’ Dowd added that anyone who cannot secure an appointment before their tax expires, or their tax has already expired, should contact the DVA customer services team for an urgent MOT appointment.

He said: “The DVA currently asks customers to contact them within five days of their tax expiry date, but I can confirm the DVA is extending this window to 10 days to provide more flexibility for customers and reduce any anxiety.

“I have asked officials to urgently consider a range of other policy options including testing every two years and exemption certificates.”

Mr O’Dowd added that he will provide an update on these after Easter and emphasised that whilst there are “no simple fixes” he would be considering the impacts of these options “carefully”. He said: “I do not want to do anything that would add to the burden of hard-pressed households from increased insurance, nor reduce road safety when our current road death toll is already so high.”

The Minister also thanked MOT test centre teams for their service as they work to manage continuing high demand.

Mr O’ Dowd’s statement comes amidst plans of new MOT test centres in Hydebank and Mallusk, which will also provide extra testing capacity for 200,000 vehicles per year.

SDLP Opposition Infrastructure Spokesperson Mark H Durkan welcomed the Assembly support to examine a proposal to move to MOT testing every two years for cars under 10 years old. The SDLP amendment to a motion on the MOT backlog was passed by MLAs.

Foyle MLA Mr Durkan commented: “The proposal from the SDLP Opposition provides a solution to what is a growing problem for motorists across the North.

