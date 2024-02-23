Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The application, lodged with Derry City and Strabane District Council in January, proposes changing the three-storey former HMO site at 72 Great James Street to an educational facility, which would teach English to international visitors.

According to the application, the site is located within the development limits of Derry City where there is a “general presumption in favour of sustainable development”, and is also located within the Clarendon Street Conservation Area.

The proposed site is located within the central area and zoned as “residential”, but lies just outside the commercial core and close to the civic and education precinct.

The Language School site.

The school would be situated along the Northland Road area, which it was stated has “significant civic and educational uses” including the Cathedral, Christ Church, Model School, Northwest Institute and Ulster University.

The building was used as an HMO from 2018 until November last year. Prior to that, it was used as a residence and business operation.

The application stated that the proposal was in line with Regional Development Strategy 2035, which “recognises the importance of accessible, vibrant town centres which offer people more local choice for shopping, social activity and recreation” and “highlights the need to strengthen and secure the role of Derry as the principle city in the Northwest”.

The proposal is also said to be in line with the Strategic Planning Policy Statement (SPPS), which supports and sustains towns across Northern Ireland through the protection of established town centres as a location of retailing and complementary land uses.

“The SPPS is strongly supportive of tourism, which makes a vital contribution to the NI economy.” the application stated.

“It generates significant revenues and provides employment and significant potential for economic growth.

“This application brings international students to Derry to study English and brings economic, cultural and social benefits to the city.”

The application will be presented to Councillors for decision at a future Land and Property Development Committee meeting.

Andrew Balfour,