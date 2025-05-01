Pope Francis 'stayed true to Francis of Assisi’s values of simplicity, peace and solidarity'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derry City and Strabane District Council members have paid tribute to the late Pope Francis.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At this month’s Full Council Meeting Mayor and SDLP councillor, Lilian Barr, said she was “honoured” to facilitate the opening of books of condolences at the Guildhall and Strabane’s Alley Theatre, following his passing on Easter Monday.

Mayor Barr praised Pope Francis as a human rights champion, social justice advocate and “voice for those who often felt left behind”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was more than a spiritual leader,” she added. “He stood with refugees, he supported the Palestine people and reached out across borders and faith to support the poor, the young, and the vulnerable.

Pope Francis meets migrants at the Moria detention centre on April 16, 2016 in Mytilene, Lesbos, Greece. (Photo by Andrea Bonetti/Greek Prime Minister's Office via Getty Images)

“He showed us what it means to lead with compassion and conviction.”

Sinn Féin councillor Caroline Devine noted that the late Pope chose his name in honour of Saint Francis of Assisi, and “stayed true to Francis of Assisi’s values of simplicity, peace and solidarity with the most vulnerable”.

“His leadership was grounded in humility and compassion, and he reached out to those who felt that they were excluded from the church,” Councillor Devine added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He used his voice and his position to challenge injustice and to speak up for the poor, the homeless, refugees and the most marginalised in our society.

“He reminded us that dignity belongs to every human being no matter who they are or where they come from, and called for an end to the war in Ukraine and in Gaza.”

UUP Alderman and Deputy Mayor, Darren Guy, and DUP Alderman Julie Middleton both offered their condolences to the district’s Catholic community, while People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin praised Pope Francis’ efforts to humanise the people of Gaza and challenge US President Trump’s immigration policies.

Councillor Harkin concluded: “What the Pope did in recent years spoke to the Catholic community across the world but also people way beyond the Catholic community, like myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was different from many Western leaders; he condemned what is happening in Gaza and called for an end to the barbarism, and he did that relentlessly.

“I think that this helped to build the Palestine solidarity movement across the world. He argued that migrants should be treated with dignity, instead of what’s happening by some people here in Ireland and across the world.”

"That will shape his legacy going forward more than anything else.”

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter.