SDLP Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan welcomes lighting improvements at Corrib Court after residents report falls
Mr Durkan told The Journal he was ‘delighted’ the DfI Street Lighting team are set to install additional lighting in the residential area.
“I’d been approached by several residents who had fallen on the steps during the darker evenings due to restricted visibility and absence of street lights,” he said.
"This was a clear health and safety risk which was exacerbated by the fact that the only other access to the homes along this stretch is at the farthest end of the street.”
Mr Durkan added he hopes the additional lights would also improve overall safety:
“This will be completed within the next few months and I thank DfI for their prompt action.
"I would encourage anyone who notices a faulty street lamp to contact my office.”