SDLP Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan welcomes lighting improvements at Corrib Court after residents report falls

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr Durkan told The Journal he was ‘delighted’ the DfI Street Lighting team are set to install additional lighting in the residential area.

“I’d been approached by several residents who had fallen on the steps during the darker evenings due to restricted visibility and absence of street lights,” he said.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SDLP Foyle MLA has welcomed steps to address the lack of street lighting provision at Corrib Court in the Ballymagroarty area of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This was a clear health and safety risk which was exacerbated by the fact that the only other access to the homes along this stretch is at the farthest end of the street.”

Mr Durkan added he hopes the additional lights would also improve overall safety:

“This will be completed within the next few months and I thank DfI for their prompt action.