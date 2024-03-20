SDLP Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan welcomes lighting improvements at Corrib Court after residents report falls

SDLP Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan has welcomed steps to address the lack of street lighting at Corrib Court in the Ballymagroarty area of the city after local residents reported they had fallen on the steps.
By News Reporter
Published 20th Mar 2024, 09:39 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2024, 11:10 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mr Durkan told The Journal he was ‘delighted’ the DfI Street Lighting team are set to install additional lighting in the residential area.

“I’d been approached by several residents who had fallen on the steps during the darker evenings due to restricted visibility and absence of street lights,” he said.

Read More
Budget pressures and challenges on GP Out of Hours service outlined at council c...
SDLP Foyle MLA has welcomed steps to address the lack of street lighting provision at Corrib Court in the Ballymagroarty area of the city.SDLP Foyle MLA has welcomed steps to address the lack of street lighting provision at Corrib Court in the Ballymagroarty area of the city.
SDLP Foyle MLA has welcomed steps to address the lack of street lighting provision at Corrib Court in the Ballymagroarty area of the city.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This was a clear health and safety risk which was exacerbated by the fact that the only other access to the homes along this stretch is at the farthest end of the street.”

Mr Durkan added he hopes the additional lights would also improve overall safety:

“This will be completed within the next few months and I thank DfI for their prompt action.

"I would encourage anyone who notices a faulty street lamp to contact my office.”

Related topics:Mark H DurkanSDLP